Ontrak Inc (OTRK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.32.

The public float for OTRK is 25.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTRK on December 21, 2023 was 66.38K shares.

OTRK) stock’s latest price update

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK)’s stock price has dropped by -9.94 in relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Halsted – Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group Brandon LaVerne – Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Mary Lou Osborne – President and Chief Commercial Officer James Park – Chief Financial Officer Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ontrak Third Quarter ’23 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

OTRK’s Market Performance

OTRK’s stock has fallen by -4.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.68% and a quarterly drop of -56.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.09% for Ontrak Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.29% for OTRK’s stock, with a -79.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTRK Trading at -43.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares sank -28.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5100. In addition, Ontrak Inc saw -81.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Equity return is now at value -714.32, with -119.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.