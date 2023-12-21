OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, OSW stock has gone up by 6.40%, with a monthly gain of 21.91% and a quarterly surge of 25.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.41% for OSW’s stock, with a 19.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10.

The public float for OSW is 88.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSW on December 21, 2023 was 504.30K shares.

OSW) stock’s latest price update

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 13.65. However, the company has seen a 6.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that The hotel and hospitality industry took a serious beating during the Covid-19 pandemic. U.S. hotel market valuations dropped from $222.26 billion in 2019 to a measly $127 and $171.1 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSW Trading at 21.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 47.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from STEINER LEISURE Ltd, who sale 3,156,185 shares at the price of $11.46 back on Nov 30. After this action, STEINER LEISURE Ltd now owns 4,804,575 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $36,169,880 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 25,000 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 462,128 shares at $290,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Equity return is now at value 0.49, with 0.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.