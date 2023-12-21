Olin Corp. (OLN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

The public float for OLN is 121.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of OLN was 1.38M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

OLN) stock’s latest price update

Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.03 in relation to its previous close of 53.23. However, the company has experienced a 4.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Thanks to the reality TV program Doomsday Preppers and notorious conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, the concept surrounding consumer staples stocks aligned with the principles of a prepper portfolio may arouse chuckles, if not ridicule. I get it. The whole idea of prepping has been characterized under the framework of buffoonery.

OLN’s Market Performance

Olin Corp. (OLN) has seen a 4.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.84% gain in the past month and a 10.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for OLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.87% for OLN’s stock, with a 0.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLN Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.53. In addition, Olin Corp. saw -1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Gumpel Damian, who sale 800 shares at the price of $55.39 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gumpel Damian now owns 27,651 shares of Olin Corp., valued at $44,313 using the latest closing price.

Gumpel Damian, the VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat. of Olin Corp., sale 8,000 shares at $58.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gumpel Damian is holding 27,651 shares at $467,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Equity return is now at value 24.76, with 7.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olin Corp. (OLN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.