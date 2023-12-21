Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has dropped by -3.27 in relation to previous closing price of 2.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Patrick Flaherty – Vice President-Investor Relations J.P. Bilbrey – Interim Chief Executive Officer Eric Tiziani – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alec Legg – Canaccord Genuity Rob Ottenstein – Evercore ISI Olivia Tong – Raymond James Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Korinne Wolfmeyer – Piper Sandler Sylvania Chaudhary – JP Morgan Tom Nass – TD Cowen Greetings.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OLPX is at 2.38.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for OLPX is 128.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume for OLPX on December 21, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

OLPX stock saw an increase of -4.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.80% and a quarterly increase of 13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.67% for OLPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.10% for the last 200 days.

OLPX Trading at 23.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc saw -54.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from BILBREY JOHN P, who purchase 8,100 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Sep 15. After this action, BILBREY JOHN P now owns 58,100 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc, valued at $18,549 using the latest closing price.

BILBREY JOHN P, the Director of Olaplex Holdings Inc, purchase 43,500 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BILBREY JOHN P is holding 50,000 shares at $114,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Equity return is now at value 10.24, with 4.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.