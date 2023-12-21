Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has gone down by -0.67% for the week, with a 16.34% rise in the past month and a 36.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for NTNX’s stock, with a 46.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for NTNX is 241.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTNX on December 21, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) has decreased by -1.53 when compared to last closing price of 47.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Nutanix is a strong choice for investors looking to enter the market rebound, with room for further upside in 2024. The company benefits from increased interest in automation and AI adoption, with potential for growth in AI-related use cases. Still trading at just ~4x current-year revenue, I view NTNX stock as having at least 20% more upside through mid-2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $54 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTNX Trading at 15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.49. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 77.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $47.12 back on Dec 18. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 37,277 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $1,649,274 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc, sale 24,439 shares at $46.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 333,519 shares at $1,125,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.