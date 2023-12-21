Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) has decreased by -10.94 when compared to last closing price of 1.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-02 that Penny stocks refer to stocks that trade for less than $5 per share. They are typically small companies that trade over-the-counter or on the OTC.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVOS is -0.52.

The public float for NVOS is 15.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On December 21, 2023, NVOS’s average trading volume was 2.96M shares.

NVOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has seen a -3.39% decrease in the past week, with a -27.85% drop in the past month, and a -58.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.87% for NVOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.11% for NVOS’s stock, with a -33.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVOS Trading at -42.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares sank -21.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2665. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc saw -43.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.