Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NBY is 2.62.

The public float for NBY is 6.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On December 21, 2023, NBY’s average trading volume was 96.20K shares.

NBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) has decreased by -9.16 when compared to last closing price of 0.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jody Cain – LHA, IR Justin Hall – CEO and General Counsel Tommy Law – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Destiny Buch – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Welcome to the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

NBY’s Market Performance

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) has experienced a -14.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.77% drop in the past month, and a -46.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for NBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.00% for NBY stock, with a simple moving average of -67.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

NBY Trading at -23.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -18.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBY fell by -12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2856. In addition, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -87.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NBY

Equity return is now at value -131.96, with -77.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.