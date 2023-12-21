NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ: NFTG) has increased by 1.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

Is It Worth Investing in NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ: NFTG) Right Now?

The public float for NFTG is 9.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of NFTG on December 21, 2023 was 472.89K shares.

NFTG’s Market Performance

NFTG stock saw a decrease of -3.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.81% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.03% for NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.16% for NFTG’s stock, with a -53.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFTG Trading at -18.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.81%, as shares sank -13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFTG fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3613. In addition, NFT Gaming Company Inc saw -91.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFTG starting from MATS VADIM, who purchase 2,750 shares at the price of $0.66 back on Jun 22. After this action, MATS VADIM now owns 2,674,423 shares of NFT Gaming Company Inc, valued at $1,817 using the latest closing price.

MATS VADIM, the CEO & Chairman of NFT Gaming Company Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that MATS VADIM is holding 2,671,673 shares at $2,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFTG

Equity return is now at value -132.26, with -122.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.