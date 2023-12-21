NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 30.57. However, the company has seen a 3.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-16 that The Federal Reserve indicated a more dovish outlook than it had done previously this week. The prospect of interest rate cuts would be a boon to NextEra Partners.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for NEP is 92.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEP on December 21, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

NEP’s Market Performance

NEP’s stock has seen a 3.09% increase for the week, with a 25.87% rise in the past month and a -37.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for NextEra Energy Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.27% for NEP’s stock, with a -37.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $15.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEP Trading at 18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.32. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -57.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.