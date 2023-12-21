NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has surged by 5.52 when compared to previous closing price of 4.54, but the company has seen a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that The Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF’s holdings include Cheniere Energy (LNG), NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Shell plc (SHEL).

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The public float for NEXT is 162.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NEXT was 1.14M shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT stock saw an increase of -2.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.14% and a quarterly increase of -10.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for NEXT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $8 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEXT Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXT starting from Bardin Hill Investment Partner, who sale 471,519 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Sep 29. After this action, Bardin Hill Investment Partner now owns 11,208,389 shares of NextDecade Corporation, valued at $2,419,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -13.86, with -3.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.