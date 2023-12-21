Nerdy Inc (NRDY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.96.

The public float for NRDY is 66.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NRDY was 886.77K shares.

NRDY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY) has decreased by -1.25 when compared to last closing price of 3.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Nerdy is leveraging artificial intelligence to operate a more cost-effective learning platform. Revenue growth has disappointed investors, but it accelerated in the third quarter.

NRDY’s Market Performance

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) has seen a 6.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.90% gain in the past month and a -4.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for NRDY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.78% for NRDY stock, with a simple moving average of -13.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRDY Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +24.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Nerdy Inc saw 40.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from Pello Jason H., who sale 31,098 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Dec 18. After this action, Pello Jason H. now owns 1,547,140 shares of Nerdy Inc, valued at $94,849 using the latest closing price.

Pello Jason H., the Chief Financial Officer of Nerdy Inc, sale 37,351 shares at $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Pello Jason H. is holding 1,578,238 shares at $93,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Equity return is now at value -87.86, with -32.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nerdy Inc (NRDY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.