Ncino Inc.’s (NCNO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NCNO stock has gone up by 5.30%, with a monthly gain of 11.15% and a quarterly surge of 3.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Ncino Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.99% for NCNO’s stock, with a 16.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

The public float for NCNO is 60.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.74% of that float. The average trading volume for NCNO on December 21, 2023 was 578.85K shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $34 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCNO Trading at 11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.09. In addition, Ncino Inc. saw 23.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Glover Joshua L, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $28.83 back on Nov 03. After this action, Glover Joshua L now owns 370,520 shares of Ncino Inc., valued at $201,810 using the latest closing price.

Glover Joshua L, the President & Chief Rev Officer of Ncino Inc., sale 3,693 shares at $28.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Glover Joshua L is holding 377,520 shares at $105,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Equity return is now at value -6.28, with -5.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ncino Inc. (NCNO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.