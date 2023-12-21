Navigating the Volatility of Ouster Inc’s (OUST) Stock

The stock of Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen a -4.50% decrease in the past week, with a 19.29% gain in the past month, and a 34.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for OUST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.08% for OUST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.45.

The public float for OUST is 21.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.25% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of OUST was 649.75K shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.68 compared to its previous closing price of 6.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that As horror film fans know, there’s safety in numbers but robust profitability may be more closer to the domain of uncommon stocks to buy for growth. Don’t get me wrong – if you find yourself facing the market equivalent of a hockey-mask-wearing villain, you should probably consider the tried-and-true strength-in-numbers narrative.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OUST Trading at 27.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +32.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, Ouster Inc saw -26.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from SPENCER DARIEN, who sale 241 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Dec 18. After this action, SPENCER DARIEN now owns 257,814 shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $1,651 using the latest closing price.

SPENCER DARIEN, the Chief Operating Officer of Ouster Inc, sale 3,726 shares at $5.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that SPENCER DARIEN is holding 258,055 shares at $22,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Equity return is now at value -188.96, with -128.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.