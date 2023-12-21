Navigating the Volatility of European Wax Center Inc’s (EWCZ) Stock

In the past week, EWCZ stock has gone up by 0.77%, with a monthly decline of -0.18% and a quarterly plunge of -18.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for European Wax Center Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for EWCZ’s stock, with a -18.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Right Now?

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35.

The public float for EWCZ is 33.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWCZ on December 21, 2023 was 567.46K shares.

EWCZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has increased by 2.94 when compared to last closing price of 13.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Inter Parfums (IPAR), COTY, European Wax Center (EWCZ) and Olaplex (OLPX) are well-positioned to continue their growth story in 2024, backed by solid brand images and innovation efforts.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWCZ Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.06. In addition, European Wax Center Inc saw 11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Equity return is now at value 8.56, with 1.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.