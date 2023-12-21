Navigating the Volatility of Clearmind Medicine Inc’s (CMND) Stock

In the past week, CMND stock has gone up by 7.53%, with a monthly decline of -15.97% and a quarterly plunge of -38.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.21% for Clearmind Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.35% for CMND’s stock, with a -83.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.76.

The public float for CMND is 1.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on December 21, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) has increased by 9.09 when compared to last closing price of 2.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-12-06 that Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) is on the move this week after favourable stock market news. The company dedicates its resources to discovering a cure for cocaine addiction.

CMND Trading at -24.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares sank -17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -96.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.