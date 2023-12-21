Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for NAAS is 57.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAAS on December 21, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

The stock of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) has decreased by -8.02 when compared to last closing price of 1.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that NaaS Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Cynthia Tan – Senior IR Wang Yang – CEO & Director Alex Wu – President, CFO & Director Conference Call Participants Yizhen Du – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NaaS Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

NAAS’s Market Performance

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has seen a -11.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -38.79% decline in the past month and a -65.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.97% for NAAS’s stock, with a -68.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NAAS Trading at -33.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -30.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -11.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0592. In addition, Naas Technology Inc ADR saw -55.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Equity return is now at value -171.70, with -69.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.