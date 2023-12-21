Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) is 15.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOR is 0.94.

The public float for MOR is 149.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On December 21, 2023, MOR’s average trading volume was 937.77K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MOR) stock’s latest price update

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.91 in comparison to its previous close of 9.35, however, the company has experienced a -10.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that MorphoSys announced positive topline results from its phase 3 trial of pelabresib in frontline myelofibrosis, nearly doubling spleen volume reduction (the primary endpoint) compared to placebo. However, key secondary endpoints assessing symptomatic improvement did not reach statistical significance in the total population. Nevertherless, significant improvement was shown in the pre-specified intermediate-risk subgroup (majority of enrolled patients). Totality of the evidence supports the approval of pelabresib, which could have a significant multi-billion dollar market potential. MorphoSys plans regulatory submissions in the US and Europe in mid 2024.

MOR’s Market Performance

Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has experienced a -10.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 89.23% rise in the past month, and a 14.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for MOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.85% for MOR’s stock, with a 28.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOR Trading at 18.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +91.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.77. In addition, Morphosys AG ADR saw 140.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Equity return is now at value 2881.09, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.