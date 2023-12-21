Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 52.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAP is 0.89.

The public float for TAP is 193.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On December 21, 2023, TAP’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

TAP) stock’s latest price update

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.72 in relation to its previous close of 62.33. However, the company has experienced a -4.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TAP’s Market Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has experienced a -4.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.83% rise in the past month, and a -4.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for TAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for TAP’s stock, with a -0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TAP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TAP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $68 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAP Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAP fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.78. In addition, Molson Coors Beverage Company saw 18.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAP starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $59.02 back on Nov 03. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 16,093 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company, valued at $5,902 using the latest closing price.

Winnefeld James A Jr, the Director of Molson Coors Beverage Company, purchase 100 shares at $67.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Winnefeld James A Jr is holding 15,993 shares at $6,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAP

Equity return is now at value 1.93, with 0.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.