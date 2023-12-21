Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRSN is 1.33.

The public float for MRSN is 94.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRSN on December 21, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

MRSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) has decreased by -5.91 when compared to last closing price of 2.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will provide business updates and report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning.

MRSN’s Market Performance

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) has experienced a -6.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.37% rise in the past month, and a 51.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.89% for MRSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for MRSN’s stock, with a -41.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRSN Trading at 21.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +20.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc saw -67.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Bala Mohan, who sale 1,912 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Oct 26. After this action, Bala Mohan now owns 8,733 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,161 using the latest closing price.

MISRA TUSHAR, the SVP, Chief Manuf. Officer of Mersana Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,908 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that MISRA TUSHAR is holding 11,507 shares at $2,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Equity return is now at value -276.71, with -68.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.