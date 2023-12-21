MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGTX is 1.35.

The public float for MGTX is 49.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGTX on December 21, 2023 was 380.77K shares.

MGTX) stock’s latest price update

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX)’s stock price has soared by 21.79 in relation to previous closing price of 4.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

MGTX’s Market Performance

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) has experienced a 28.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.12% rise in the past month, and a 20.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for MGTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.28% for MGTX’s stock, with a 3.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MGTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $27 based on the research report published on October 23, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MGTX Trading at 25.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTX rose by +27.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, MeiraGTx Holdings plc saw -8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 4,347,826 shares at the price of $5.75 back on May 05. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,281,103 shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc, valued at $25,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTX

Equity return is now at value -72.28, with -37.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.