Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) has increased by 6.90 when compared to last closing price of 2.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-31 that The Nasdaq 100 is on a tear

Is It Worth Investing in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) Right Now?

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

The public float for MHUA is 8.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of MHUA was 194.34K shares.

MHUA’s Market Performance

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has seen a 23.38% increase in the past week, with a 27.84% rise in the past month, and a 15.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.71% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.52% for MHUA’s stock, with a -34.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MHUA Trading at 36.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.30%, as shares surge +43.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA rose by +23.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd saw -70.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Equity return is now at value 4.81, with 4.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.