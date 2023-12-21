MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH)’s stock price has soared by 9.01 in relation to previous closing price of 3.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that MDxHealth SA (OTC:MXDHF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Michael McGarrity – Chief Executive Officer Ron Kalfus – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Daniel Sammarco – TD Cowen Andrew Brackmann – William Blair Thomas Vranken – KBC Securities Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MDxHealth Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will make forward-looking statements during today’s call, whether in prepared remarks or during the Q&A session.

Is It Worth Investing in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MDXH is at 0.57.

The public float for MDXH is 19.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for MDXH on December 21, 2023 was 54.79K shares.

MDXH’s Market Performance

The stock of MDxHealth SA (MDXH) has seen a 16.82% increase in the past week, with a 18.30% rise in the past month, and a 39.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for MDXH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.18% for MDXH’s stock, with a 14.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXH stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MDXH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDXH in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $7 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDXH Trading at 27.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +26.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXH rose by +16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, MDxHealth SA saw -43.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXH starting from MVM Partners, LLC, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, MVM Partners, LLC now owns 45,504,584 shares of MDxHealth SA, valued at $4,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXH

Equity return is now at value -156.70, with -45.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MDxHealth SA (MDXH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.