MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Stock Observes -2.17% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, MDU stock has gone down by -1.16%, with a monthly gain of 6.04% and a quarterly plunge of -3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for MDU Resources Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for MDU’s stock, with a -2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) Right Now?

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDU is 0.77.

The public float for MDU is 194.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDU on December 21, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

MDU) stock’s latest price update

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.21 in relation to its previous close of 19.89. However, the company has experienced a -1.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that MDU Resources (MDU) unveiled its five-year capital investment plan, with a primary focus on expanding its electric and natural gas delivery business and serving its customers efficiently.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDU Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.32. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.