MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for MXCT is 91.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On December 21, 2023, MXCT’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

The stock price of MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) has plunged by -5.44 when compared to previous closing price of 4.96, but the company has seen a -6.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that MaxCyte is a pick-and-shovel play on cell editing technology, but may capture a royalty stream from successful products. Vertex’s potential candidate approval in the U.S. could prove a decisive catalyst ultimately validating MaxCyte’s approach and business model. If MaxCyte’s partners see commercial success, MaxCyte could be valued at multiples of its current price on potential royalties.

MXCT’s Market Performance

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has seen a -6.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.22% gain in the past month and a 46.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for MXCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.94% for MXCT stock, with a simple moving average of 12.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXCT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MXCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MXCT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $7 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MXCT Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, MaxCyte Inc saw -14.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Doerfler Douglas, who sale 99,442 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Dec 05. After this action, Doerfler Douglas now owns 333,197 shares of MaxCyte Inc, valued at $514,115 using the latest closing price.

Doerfler Douglas, the President and CEO of MaxCyte Inc, sale 25,008 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Doerfler Douglas is holding 333,197 shares at $125,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Equity return is now at value -15.36, with -13.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.