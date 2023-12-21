Masco Corp. (MAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.56relation to previous closing price of 68.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Kichler Lighting, a subsidiary of Masco (MAS), launches upgraded and modernized products under its Decorative Exterior Lighting collection.

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) is above average at 18.26x. The 36-month beta value for MAS is also noteworthy at 1.26.

The public float for MAS is 223.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of MAS on December 21, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Masco Corp. (MAS) has seen a 1.10% increase in the past week, with a 11.42% rise in the past month, and a 25.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for MAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.07% for MAS’s stock, with a 21.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $58 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at 16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.60. In addition, Masco Corp. saw 43.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Cole Kenneth G., who sale 27,043 shares at the price of $62.48 back on Dec 04. After this action, Cole Kenneth G. now owns 70,198 shares of Masco Corp., valued at $1,689,538 using the latest closing price.

Shah Jai, the Group President of Masco Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $62.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Shah Jai is holding 34,709 shares at $1,559,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Masco Corp. (MAS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.