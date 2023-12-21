Mars Acquisition Corp (MARX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Mars Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MARX) has jumped by 0.19 compared to previous close of 10.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mars Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MARX) Right Now?

The public float for MARX is 8.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On December 21, 2023, MARX’s average trading volume was 17.27K shares.

MARX’s Market Performance

The stock of Mars Acquisition Corp (MARX) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a 0.43% rise in the past month, and a 2.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.07% for MARX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for MARX’s stock, with a 2.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MARX Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARX rose by +0.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Mars Acquisition Corp saw 4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mars Acquisition Corp (MARX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.