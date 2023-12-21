Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAR is 1.61.

The public float for MAR is 247.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on December 21, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MAR) stock’s latest price update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.11 in relation to its previous close of 221.39. However, the company has experienced a -0.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Marriott (MAR) focuses on expanding its global luxury footprint to drive growth. The company reveals its 500th luxury hotel opening with The St. Regis Riyadh.

MAR’s Market Performance

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has seen a -0.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.72% gain in the past month and a 11.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for MAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.63% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $220 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.65. In addition, Marriott International, Inc. saw 45.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Capuano Anthony, who sale 46,000 shares at the price of $216.49 back on Dec 12. After this action, Capuano Anthony now owns 54,317 shares of Marriott International, Inc., valued at $9,958,540 using the latest closing price.

Lee Felitia, the Controller and CAO of Marriott International, Inc., sale 570 shares at $210.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Lee Felitia is holding 2,793 shares at $119,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Equity return is now at value 1446.77, with 11.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.