Marpai Inc (MRAI) Stock Sees a-10.48 Decrease

The stock of Marpai Inc (MRAI) has seen a 8.67% increase in the past week, with a 106.59% gain in the past month, and a 164.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.30% for MRAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.60% for MRAI’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRAI is 5.44.

The public float for MRAI is 4.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRAI on December 21, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

MRAI) stock’s latest price update

Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI)’s stock price has dropped by -10.48 in relation to previous closing price of 2.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-23 that NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marpai, Inc. (“Marpai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans will host an Investors Webcast on Wednesday, November 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Key topics will include the recent management and leadership changes, the withdrawal of the Company’s S-1 Registration, current initiatives, and the Company’s strategic vision.

MRAI Trading at 66.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares surge +29.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +220.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI rose by +8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, Marpai Inc saw -34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Lamendola Damien, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Dec 14. After this action, Lamendola Damien now owns 851,306 shares of Marpai Inc, valued at $295,500 using the latest closing price.

EITAN YARON, the Director of Marpai Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that EITAN YARON is holding 391,454 shares at $98,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Equity return is now at value -1359.59, with -105.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marpai Inc (MRAI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.