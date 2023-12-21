Make Informed Decisions with Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Stock Updates

The stock of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has gone down by -10.69% for the week, with a -13.09% drop in the past month and a -35.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.70% for LUNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.70% for LUNR’s stock, with a -61.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.18.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for LUNR is 19.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LUNR was 319.95K shares.

LUNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) has dropped by -5.47 compared to previous close of 2.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Space exploration is no longer the stuff of science fiction. It was about a $447 billion industry last year.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at -15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR fell by -10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc saw -74.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -7.21, with -6.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.