Make Informed Decisions with Intuit Inc (INTU) Stock Updates

The stock of Intuit Inc (INTU) has seen a 0.90% increase in the past week, with a 9.07% gain in the past month, and a 22.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for INTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.84% for INTU’s stock, with a 26.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 1.23.

The public float for INTU is 271.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for INTU on December 21, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.93 in relation to its previous close of 621.46. However, the company has experienced a 0.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-18 that The ‘Halftime Report’ Investment Committee discuss their latest trades.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $700 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $584.39. In addition, Intuit Inc saw 58.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Goodarzi Sasan K, who sale 93,641 shares at the price of $569.02 back on Dec 06. After this action, Goodarzi Sasan K now owns 65,324 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $53,283,722 using the latest closing price.

Aujla Sandeep, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc, sale 34 shares at $568.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Aujla Sandeep is holding 1,132 shares at $19,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuit Inc (INTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.