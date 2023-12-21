Make Informed Decisions with Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Stock Updates

In the past week, KODK stock has gone up by 6.78%, with a monthly gain of 5.35% and a quarterly plunge of -5.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Eastman Kodak Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for KODK’s stock, with a -7.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) is above average at 6.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.35.

The public float for KODK is 62.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KODK on December 21, 2023 was 439.37K shares.

KODK) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 4.04. However, the company has seen a 6.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

KODK Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Eastman Kodak Co. saw 29.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Nov 16. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 161,496 shares of Eastman Kodak Co., valued at $22,200 using the latest closing price.

Katz Philippe D, the Director of Eastman Kodak Co., purchase 3,000 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Katz Philippe D is holding 155,496 shares at $13,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Equity return is now at value 6.79, with 3.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.