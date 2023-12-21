Magnite Inc (MGNI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.24 in comparison to its previous close of 9.67, however, the company has experienced a 7.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-21 that Advertising technology (AdTech) is driven by programmatic advertising platforms in the Business Services sector. These platforms enable advertisers to use automation and algorithmic programming to bid for ad inventory through numerous networks on a demand-side platform (DSP).

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25.

The public float for MGNI is 120.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGNI on December 21, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

MGNI’s Market Performance

The stock of Magnite Inc (MGNI) has seen a 7.06% increase in the past week, with a 20.13% rise in the past month, and a 29.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.24% for MGNI’s stock, with a -3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at 23.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +20.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Magnite Inc saw -9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Nov 15. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,219,203 shares of Magnite Inc, valued at $585,000 using the latest closing price.

Buonasera David, the Chief Technology Officer of Magnite Inc, sale 5,444 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Buonasera David is holding 207,246 shares at $46,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Equity return is now at value -30.97, with -9.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magnite Inc (MGNI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.