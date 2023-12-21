Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGA is 1.73.

The public float for MGA is 267.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGA on December 21, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MGA) stock’s latest price update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.10relation to previous closing price of 58.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that My interest rate on my line of credit was around 3%. As interest rates are likely to hit a plateau soon, chances are that it’s a good thing to be invested in tech stocks. Home Depot reported declining numbers as revenue was down 3% and EPS was down 10%, but it was in line with management’s expectations.

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA’s stock has risen by 4.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.39% and a quarterly rise of 6.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Magna International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.99% for MGA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGA Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.45. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw 2.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.