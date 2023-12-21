Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s (LYT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, LYT stock has gone down by -18.16%, with a monthly decline of -34.38% and a quarterly plunge of -54.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.12% for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.75% for LYT’s stock, with a -74.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.28.

The public float for LYT is 37.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LYT was 399.41K shares.

LYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) has decreased by -11.47 when compared to last closing price of 0.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-07-11 that Somehow, Lytus Technologies became 2022’s hottest IPO – though it’s quickly crashed back to Earth. The story here, revolving around three businesses in the U.S. and India, is complex, and even confusing.

LYT Trading at -27.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.20%, as shares sank -29.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT fell by -18.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1355. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd saw -81.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.