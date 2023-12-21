LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for LYB is 258.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LYB was 1.83M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has plunged by -1.12 when compared to previous closing price of 96.94, but the company has seen a 2.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that LyondellBasell (LYB) signs a long-term power purchase agreement for 125 MW of renewable energy from TotalEnergies’ Brazoria Solar project in Texas.

LYB’s Market Performance

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has experienced a 2.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.52% drop in the past month, and a 0.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for LYB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYB Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.01. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries NV saw 15.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 15,934 shares at the price of $96.83 back on Nov 20. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 44,876 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV, valued at $1,542,834 using the latest closing price.

Kaplan Jeffrey A, the EVP and General Counsel of LyondellBasell Industries NV, sale 10,000 shares at $97.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Kaplan Jeffrey A is holding 49,876 shares at $975,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Equity return is now at value 18.01, with 6.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.