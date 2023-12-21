Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 50.48. However, the company has seen a 7.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-13 that Lumentum faces tough macro and competitive challenges. Acquisitions are helping reduce customer concentration issues, but its core businesses lack clear competitive advantages.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LITE is at 1.16.

The public float for LITE is 66.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.71% of that float. The average trading volume for LITE on December 21, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

LITE’s Market Performance

The stock of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has seen a 7.75% increase in the past week, with a 12.95% rise in the past month, and a 7.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for LITE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.67% for LITE’s stock, with a 3.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $62 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LITE Trading at 17.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +16.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.18. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Johnson Julia Suzanne, who sale 1,163 shares at the price of $44.17 back on Nov 20. After this action, Johnson Julia Suzanne now owns 22,032 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc, valued at $51,370 using the latest closing price.

Ali Wajid, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc, sale 6,872 shares at $60.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Ali Wajid is holding 35,629 shares at $415,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Equity return is now at value -14.03, with -4.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.