Loop Media Inc (LPTV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for LPTV is 24.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume for LPTV on December 21, 2023 was 193.89K shares.

LPTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) has jumped by 17.07 compared to previous close of 0.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Loop Media (NYSEMKT: LPTV ) stock is falling on Wednesday following the release of the digital video platform media company’s earnings report for fiscal Q4 2023. The bad news for investors in LPTV stock starts with the company’s earnings per share of -15 cents.

LPTV’s Market Performance

Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has seen a 22.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 80.00% gain in the past month and a 65.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.65% for LPTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.63% for LPTV’s stock, with a -59.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LPTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPTV Trading at 81.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.45%, as shares surge +99.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTV rose by +22.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7504. In addition, Loop Media Inc saw -85.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTV

Equity return is now at value -7630.76, with -130.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.