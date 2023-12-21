LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI)’s stock price has soared by 3.12 in relation to previous closing price of 3.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 50.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for loanDepot (LDI) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LDI is 3.19.

The public float for LDI is 59.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On December 21, 2023, LDI’s average trading volume was 458.56K shares.

LDI’s Market Performance

The stock of LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has seen a 50.68% increase in the past week, with a 92.98% rise in the past month, and a 81.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.22% for LDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 55.00% for LDI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 78.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LDI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LDI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LDI Trading at 93.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.01%, as shares surge +95.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDI rose by +50.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, LoanDepot Inc saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDI starting from Walsh Jeff Alexander, who sale 26,666 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Walsh Jeff Alexander now owns 4,333,248 shares of LoanDepot Inc, valued at $53,384 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Jeff Alexander, the President, LDI Mortgage of LoanDepot Inc, sale 10,831 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Walsh Jeff Alexander is holding 4,306,625 shares at $19,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDI

Equity return is now at value -36.46, with -2.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.