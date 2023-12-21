Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

The public float for LIZI is 4.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIZI on December 21, 2023 was 34.16K shares.

LIZI) stock’s latest price update

Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI)’s stock price has plunge by 7.57relation to previous closing price of 2.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Effy Kang – Head of Capital Markets Jinnan Lai – Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director Chengfang Lu – Acting Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for LIZHI INC.

LIZI’s Market Performance

Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) has experienced a 1.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.15% drop in the past month, and a -36.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.61% for LIZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.31% for LIZI stock, with a simple moving average of -58.93% for the last 200 days.

LIZI Trading at -24.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -32.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Lizhi Inc ADR saw -59.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.