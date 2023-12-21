Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

The public float for LXEH is 13.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXEH on December 21, 2023 was 112.28K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LXEH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) has dropped by -7.69 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2021-05-28 that LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (“Lixiang” or the “Company”), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on May 28, 2021.

LXEH’s Market Performance

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has seen a 24.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 96.36% gain in the past month and a 279.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.77% for LXEH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.60% for LXEH’s stock, with a 79.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LXEH Trading at 98.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.34%, as shares surge +96.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +367.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +24.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7437. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR saw -61.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Equity return is now at value -5.93, with -1.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.