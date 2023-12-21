Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPSN is 1.72.

The public float for LPSN is 75.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.89% of that float. On December 21, 2023, LPSN’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The tech sector has been carrying the S&P 500 for most of the year, making investors very optimistic about its future. However, the scramble to buy into the area brings to mind the aphorism, “A rising tide lifts all boats.

LPSN’s Market Performance

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) has experienced a -2.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.20% rise in the past month, and a -26.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for LPSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for LPSN’s stock, with a -21.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPSN Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Liveperson Inc saw -67.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Collins John DeNeen, who sale 615 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Oct 30. After this action, Collins John DeNeen now owns 484,899 shares of Liveperson Inc, valued at $1,507 using the latest closing price.

Collins John DeNeen, the Chief Financial Officer of Liveperson Inc, sale 21,275 shares at $4.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Collins John DeNeen is holding 172,488 shares at $101,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Equity return is now at value -151.03, with -10.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liveperson Inc (LPSN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.