Linde Plc. (LIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Linde Plc. (NASDAQ: LIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIN is 0.92.

The public float for LIN is 476.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIN on December 21, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

LIN) stock’s latest price update

Linde Plc. (NASDAQ: LIN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 412.09. However, the company has seen a -0.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that Investing in renewable energy stocks presents an opportunity for environmentally conscious investors seeking outsized returns. Companies operating in the solar, wind, and hydrogen sectors are seeing rapid growth as the global economy transitions to cleaner energy sources.

LIN’s Market Performance

LIN’s stock has fallen by -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly rise of 9.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Linde Plc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for LIN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $430 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LIN Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIN fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $409.27. In addition, Linde Plc. saw 24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIN starting from Durbin Sean, who sale 1,245 shares at the price of $387.63 back on Sep 14. After this action, Durbin Sean now owns 8,149 shares of Linde Plc., valued at $482,605 using the latest closing price.

Bichara Guillermo, the Exec VP& Chief Legal Officer of Linde Plc., sale 12,484 shares at $386.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Bichara Guillermo is holding 27,161 shares at $4,825,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIN

Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 7.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Linde Plc. (LIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.