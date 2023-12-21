Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) is 33.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FWONK is 1.10.

The public float for FWONK is 202.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On December 21, 2023, FWONK’s average trading volume was 977.33K shares.

FWONK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.87 in relation to its previous close of 65.92. However, the company has experienced a 2.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Apple is reportedly considering an offer for $2 billion per season media rights deal with Formula One. The possibility of Andretti Autosport joining the series could increase fan interest and make Formula One more appealing to sponsors and media partners. Formula One Group reported strong financial performance in Q2 and Q3.

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK’s stock has risen by 2.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.04% and a quarterly rise of 2.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Liberty Media Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for FWONK stock, with a simple moving average of -5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWONK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FWONK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FWONK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FWONK Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +2.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.84. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw 11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, who sale 3,258 shares at the price of $65.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant now owns 0 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $212,011 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of Liberty Media Corp., sale 99,454 shares at $69.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 2,630,381 shares at $6,894,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Equity return is now at value 7.74, with 4.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.