Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAZ is 1.45.

The public float for LAZ is 83.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZ on December 21, 2023 was 782.73K shares.

LAZ) stock’s latest price update

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.68 in relation to its previous close of 35.10. However, the company has experienced a 4.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Lazard (LAZ) and Elaia enter exclusive negotiations to form a strategic partnership and launch a private investment platform.

LAZ’s Market Performance

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) has experienced a 4.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.07% rise in the past month, and a 10.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for LAZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.85% for LAZ stock, with a simple moving average of 10.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZ Trading at 18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +30.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.58. In addition, Lazard Ltd. saw 0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Equity return is now at value -21.82, with -1.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.