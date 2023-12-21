Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) Stock Experiences 7.81% Monthly Change

In the past week, PHG stock has gone up by 2.57%, with a monthly gain of 7.81% and a quarterly surge of 10.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.18% for PHG’s stock, with a 14.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PHG is also noteworthy at 0.92.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for PHG is 920.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on December 21, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

PHG) stock’s latest price update

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.87 in comparison to its previous close of 22.97, however, the company has experienced a 2.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-20 that The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday classified the recall of Philips’ medical imaging devices as most serious as their use could cause serious injuries or death.

PHG Trading at 13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.13. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw 58.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Equity return is now at value -14.68, with -6.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.