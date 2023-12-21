Knightscope Inc (KSCP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for KSCP is 70.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KSCP on December 21, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

KSCP stock's latest price update

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.88 in comparison to its previous close of 0.60, however, the company has experienced a -3.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-29 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $KSCP #SecurityRobot–Knightscope to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference.

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP’s stock has fallen by -3.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.08% and a quarterly drop of -19.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.75% for Knightscope Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.01% for KSCP’s stock, with a -25.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6374. In addition, Knightscope Inc saw -68.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc, valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Equity return is now at value -518.94, with -124.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knightscope Inc (KSCP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.