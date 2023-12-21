Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) is above average at 22.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.

The public float for KRC is 115.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRC on December 21, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

The stock of Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) has decreased by -0.02 when compared to last closing price of 40.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Some high-yielding REITs have unsafe dividends, leading to potential dividend cuts and decline in share value. This article provides a list of 11 cash COW REITs with safe dividends, including companies from the cannabis and office sectors. There is also a list of high-yield REITs with slightly more risk but still considered safe by the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings system.

KRC’s Market Performance

Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has seen a 3.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.13% gain in the past month and a 25.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for KRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.44% for KRC’s stock, with a 28.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRC Trading at 26.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +35.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.60. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp. saw 5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Osmond John, who sale 3,594 shares at the price of $40.85 back on Dec 19. After this action, Osmond John now owns 9,937 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp., valued at $146,816 using the latest closing price.

Roth Heidi Rena, the of Kilroy Realty Corp., sale 4,200 shares at $31.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Roth Heidi Rena is holding 58,127 shares at $133,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Equity return is now at value 3.98, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.