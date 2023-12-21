Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has gone up by 2.86% for the week, with a 16.11% rise in the past month and a 19.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for KEYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.86% for KEYS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) is above average at 26.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.

The public float for KEYS is 173.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEYS on December 21, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

KEYS) stock’s latest price update

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 159.20. However, the company has seen a 2.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Keysight (KEYS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $165 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.02. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc saw -8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from Dougherty Neil, who sale 14,686 shares at the price of $159.35 back on Dec 15. After this action, Dougherty Neil now owns 106,793 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc, valued at $2,340,214 using the latest closing price.

NARAYANAN KAILASH, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc, sale 1,006 shares at $159.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that NARAYANAN KAILASH is holding 33,456 shares at $160,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Equity return is now at value 23.98, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.