Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) has plunged by -0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 12.44, but the company has seen a -1.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that ARREF, SBSI and KW have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 15, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value is 1.15.

The public float for KW is 118.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KW on December 21, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

KW’s Market Performance

The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has seen a -1.04% decrease in the past week, with a 6.72% rise in the past month, and a -17.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for KW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.89% for KW’s stock, with a -18.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KW Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc saw -21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from MCMORROW WILLIAM J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Nov 06. After this action, MCMORROW WILLIAM J now owns 8,599,517 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, valued at $1,232,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Equity return is now at value -13.36, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.