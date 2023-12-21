Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has dropped by -1.32 compared to previous close of 15.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BZ is 0.50.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BZ is 329.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZ on December 21, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ’s stock has seen a -0.25% decrease for the week, with a -8.31% drop in the past month and a 4.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for Kanzhun Ltd ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for BZ’s stock, with a -2.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $17 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BZ Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.81. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw -22.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Equity return is now at value 4.55, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.